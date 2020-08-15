Novogratz Says Biden and Harris Good for Country, Bad for Markets By Cointelegraph

Novogratz Says Biden and Harris Good for Country, Bad for Markets
Galaxy Digital CEO and known (BTC) proponent, Mike Novogratz, said he sees upcoming financial market difficulties if Democrats take the U.S. presidential bid in November.
“Electing Biden and Harris, as much as it’s going to be great for the country, it’s not going to be great for the market,” Novogratz told Bloomberg in an Aug. 14 interview.
