Nine Oklahoma football players test positive for COVID-19

Riley notes that the players tested positive after returning home, a fact that was made possible with contact tracing. A total of 75% of Sooners football players remained in Norman.

College football season in limbo

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have already decided to cancel the 2020 college football season. The Big Ten will attempt to play in the spring.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have all made it clear they still plan to play this fall. More positive tests will only create an unsustainable situation around the college football world.

The biggest question here is whether the powers that be will be forced to shut things down if cases continue to increase like we’re seeing with Oklahoma.

As we’ve seen in Major League Baseball, attempting to play a season outside of a bubble has proven to be an issue.

For now, Oklahoma is set to open its season against Missouri State on Sept. 12. That’s now clearly in question.