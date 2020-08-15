Nine new cases recorded in state

None of these are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
There were 27,389 tests completed in the past day, NSW Health said.
“As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, maintaining high rates of testing is vital at this , and NSW Health urges anyone with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing,” it said in a statement.
Of the nine new cases reported to 8.00pm last night:
- one is a staff member of Chopstix Asian Cuisine in Smithfield RSL, whose source is unknown at this point
- one, another staff member at Chopstix Asian Cuisine, is likely a secondary infection from the above case
- one is a student from Tangara School for Girls
- one attended Mounties club at Mount Pritchard
- five are close contacts of known cases.
Anyone who dined at Chopstix Asian Cuisine restaurant from Friday July 31, to Saturday August 9 is considered a “casual contact” and is being told to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if they appear.
There is also a warning for anyone who ate at Rick Stein at Bannisters at Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast, on Saturday August 1 after a person who dined at the restaurant tested positive.
“Anyone who was at the restaurant on this night between 8pm and 10.30pm for at least one hour is considered a close contact and must get tested for COVID-19 right away and self-isolate until midnight tonight or until they have received a negative result, whichever is later,” NSW Health said.
There are currently 129 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW.
Seven patients are in intensive care, and five are on ventilators.