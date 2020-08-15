Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Claims He Wanted to Donate to Fans’ Season 8 Redo Petition

HBO

While some “Game of Thrones” stars were against fans’ petition to change how season 8 ended, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau admitted that he almost signed the fan petition. Despite finding the petition hilarious, the Jaime Lanister depicter said he wanted to support the project.

“I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious,” he remarked during a new interview with Variety. “I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ ”

He went on to say, “I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of – you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended.”

“You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to ‘Game of Thrones’. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end,” he continued.

Fans vocally expressed their dissatisfaction in the 6-part final season, prompting them to launch the Change.org petition on Monday, May 13, demanding network bosses rework the show’s final season with a new group of creatives. “(Show creators) David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the originator of the list wrote. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The outcry came a day after fans blasted the show’s penultimate episode, which aired on Sunday, May 12. Many were left more than a little upset by a fiery dragon rampage, led by Emilia Clarke‘s “mad queen” character Daenerys Targaryen, and the sudden deaths of a handful of regulars.