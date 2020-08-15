Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on IL with hand injury

The Nats confirmed Strasburg is suffering from carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Washington recalled righty Ryne Harper from the team’s alternate training site.

Strasburg started against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and left the game after throwing just 16 pitches. It was said that he left the game due to a lingering nerve issue in his right hand. Strasburg said he was feeling numbness in his thumb that originated in his wrist.

Strasburg took time off in the beginning of the year to address his hand issue and was making just his second start of the season on Friday.

His first outing came against the Orioles, a game in which Baltimore won 6-2. In his start on Friday, he gave up a solo home run to Anthony Santander and got two outs before leaving.

Last season Strasburg went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP en route to a World Series title.