Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on IL with hand injury

The Washington Nationals will be without one of their top pitchers for at least a little while.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Stephen Strasburg is headed to the injured list with a hand/thumb injury.
The Nats confirmed Strasburg is suffering from carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Washington recalled righty Ryne Harper from the team’s alternate training site.
Strasburg started against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and left the game after throwing just 16 pitches. It was said that he left the game due to a lingering nerve issue in his right hand. Strasburg said he was feeling numbness in his thumb that originated in his wrist.
Strasburg took time off in the beginning of the year to address his hand issue and was making just his second start of the season on Friday.
His first outing came against the Orioles, a game in which Baltimore won 6-2. In his start on Friday, he gave up a solo home run to Anthony Santander and got two outs before leaving.
Last season Strasburg went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP en route to a World Series title.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90