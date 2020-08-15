Mulan will cost $34.99 CAD on Disney+ in Canada

Disney has confirmed that it will charge Canadian Disney+ subscribers $34.99 CAD for its upcoming live-action Mulan remake.

The Canadian pricing can now be seen on the film’s Disney+ page, as well as in emails sent to Canadian subscribers.

As revealed earlier this month, Disney is bringing Mulan straight to Disney+ on September 4th in all markets in which the streaming service is currently available, including Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. The film will release theatrically in areas where Disney+ hasn’t yet launched.

At the time of the announcement, Disney only detailed U.S. pricing for Mulan, which is set at $29.99 USD (about $40 CAD). Now, Disney has confirmed that it will cost Canadians slightly less than the direct conversion rate.

To watch Mulan, Canadians will have to both subscribe to Disney+ and pay the $34.99 fee, which Disney refers to as “Premier Access.” Further, the film will only remain accessible as long as you’re subscribed to Disney+, priced at $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

Interestingly, though, the Mulan listing on Disney+ notes that paying the fee will let you stream the film “before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers.” This seemingly confirms that Mulan will drop the Premier Access charge at some point after September 4th. Disney hadn’t previously specified whether the film would eventually open to up all Disney+ subscribers beyond Premier Access. That said, the company still hasn’t outlined when this might actually happen.

For now, though, Mulan becoming a Disney+ exclusive in many countries is a major deal, given that it’s a big-budget blockbuster intended for theatres. The $200 million USD (about $256 million CAD) film was originally set to release theatrically on March 27th, but COVID-19 related delays saw it pushed to July 24th and, subsequently, August 21st.

Because it cost so much to make, Disney was pushing for a theatrical release to help make the film profitable. This happened as other notable 2020 films like Trolls World Tour, Scoob! and Disney’s own Onward abandoned plans for full theatrical runs in favour of early digital releases.

Now, Disney is hedging its bets for Mulan on Disney+. Having said that, the company says it’s not looking to do a similar Disney+ Premier Access release with its other big films.

“We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings call earlier this month. “We find it very interesting to take a premiere offering to consumers at that $29.99 [USD] price and learn from it.

This means that other major delayed Disney films like Marvel’s Black Widow (set to release November 6th) and The Eternals (rescheduled to February 12th, 2021) are still slated to hit theatres — for now, at least.

Image credit: Disney