Miley Cyrus ‘Kind of Shut Down’ as She Felt ‘Villainised’ After Liam Hemsworth Split

WENN

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker slams the media for painting her as the bad guy following her separation from ex-husband after ten years of on-and-off relationship.

–

Miley Cyrus is “regaining power” over her narrative after being “villainised” following the breakdown of her 10-year relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The singer and actor split back in August 2019 – 10 years after meeting on the set of their movie, “The Last Song“, when the hitmaker was already famous as Disney’s “Hannah Montana“.

Following the break-up, Miley enjoyed a rebound relationship with reality star Kaitlynn Carter before moving on with singer Cody Simpson – with whom she recently split after 10 months together.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music while promoting her new single “Midnight Sky”, Miley admitted, “I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for 10 years.”

“That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter,” she explained. “I felt kind of villainised. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time.”

Instead, the star has channelled her emotions into new music, telling Lowe, “I had to kind of be human and experience and grow, but then I wanted to tell it directly from my mouth and not from the idea of the public perception, because my story throughout my career has been told through the public perception a lot.”

“I think I just want to regain that power,” she added. “I think a lot of women are doing that now.”

Consequently, the “Wrecking Ball” star hinted she’s ditched her plan for a trilogy of EPs, beginning with last year’s (19) “She Is Coming”, as “it doesn’t make sense for me to try to wrap up that big of a body of time in just a few songs.”

Instead, she’s focussing on standalone singles because they “allow you to talk to your fans in real time… I feel something. I experience it. I write it. I release it.”