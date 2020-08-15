Miley Cyrus Explains Break Up With Cody Simpson

Miley continued:

I’m like super into clean eating. I mean, people taking care of themselves. I knew that the place to meet my next partner was not going to be at a fucking Burger King. If clean eating and self maintenance is going to be importan, I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather. I now no longer look at any sort of AA meetings because I, myself…I don’t really want to help someone on their journey of addiction, because I need to take care of my own self. But I do know you don’t, as someone that’s living a sober lifestyle, don’t go to the club looking for your next partner, you know?