Mike Milbury delivers truly awful take on Tuukka Rask and is justly roasted for it

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Hot-take virtuoso Mike Milbury is at it again after news broke on Saturday that Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask would opt out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with his team tied 1-1 with the Hurricanes.

As far as reasons go, Rask had a pretty good one: The Finnish national, who hadn’t been with his family since at least late June, wanted to be with his wife and three young daughters, the youngest of whom was born in late April.

The nuance of Rask’s decision, however, seemed to be lost on Milbury. The “NHL on NBC” analyst reacted with a predictably bad take ahead Game 3 of the Boston-Carolina series, saying, “nobody’s simply opted to leave the bubble just because they didn’t want to be here and they needed to be with their family.”

It’s a terrible take made worse knowing he is a former NHL player and coach and should, therefore, have some first-hand knowledge of the decision Rask has made. That didn’t stop Milbury from making his thoughts known, however, resulting in a flurry of heated responses on Twitter, many of which were … incendiary.

Below is a sampling of Twitter’s outrage toward Milbury:

