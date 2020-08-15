Mexican president says 52,455 jobs gained back in August By

© . FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s economy recovered 52,455 jobs in August, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter on Saturday, citing social security institute data.
The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said last week that 3,907 jobs were lost in July among employees registered with the institute due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding to 1.1 million jobs lost between March and June.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.