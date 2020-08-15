Melbourne influencer under investigation for flouting lockdown; Victoria cases stabilising; Diners put on alert in NSW; NZ authorities investigating possible COVID-19 link to Australia

New Zealand authorities are investigating a possible link between their current cases and Melbourne’s second wave.
Specifically, they are investigating whether the Auckland outbreak came from chilled products shipped from a Melbourne coolstore operated by company Americold, where two workers recently tested positive to COVID-19.
An Americold coolstore facility in Mt Wellington, Auckland was forced to close in the past week after a worker and three of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.
Americold cool storage company in Mt Wellington, along with three other branches around the city have been closed after being connected to the latest COVID-19 cluster on August 14, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand (Getty)
Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health plans to undertake genomic testing to determine if any link between the two exists.
The total number of active cases in NZ is now 56, including 37 local cases of community transmission and 19 ‘imported’ cases.