Melbourne influencer under investigation for flouting lockdown; Victoria cases stabilising; Diners put on alert in NSW; NZ authorities investigating possible COVID-19 link to Australia

New Zealand authorities are investigating a possible link between their current cases and Melbourne’s second wave.

Specifically, they are investigating whether the Auckland outbreak came from chilled products shipped from a Melbourne coolstore operated by company Americold, where two workers recently tested positive to COVID-19.

An Americold coolstore facility in Mt Wellington, Auckland was forced to close in the past week after a worker and three of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Americold cool storage company in Mt Wellington, along with three other branches around the city have been closed after being connected to the latest COVID-19 cluster on August 14, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand (Getty)

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health plans to undertake genomic testing to determine if any link between the two exists.