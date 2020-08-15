Major South Korean Chat App Bets Big on NFT-Based Stock Trading By Cointelegraph

Major South Korean Chat App Bets Big on NFT-Based Stock Trading
South Korea’s well-known chat application, Kakao, bolsters its presence in blockchain and crypto with its partnership with a non-fungible token-powered trading platform and its new crypto wallet Klip.
According to Hanguk Kyungjae, the trading company Angel League will receive support from Kakao’s Klip platform for its digital certificates based on NFTs.
