Katy Perry Explains Why She Never Addressed Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Her

The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer says she’s silent when she’s accused of sexual harassment last year because she didn’t want people to be distracted from #MeToo movement.

Katy Perry does not want to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against her as she fears doing so will “distract” from the valuable work of the #MeToo movement.

Last August (19), Josh Kloss, who appeared alongside Katy in her “Teenage Dream” video, claimed she tugged at his underwear, leaving his manhood exposed, while Russian TV host Tina Kandelaki claimed that the star tried to kiss and touch her at an industry party.

Speaking about the allegations for the first time in an interview with The Guardian, the “Firework” singer, who is pregnant with her first child, a girl, explained her silence. She hinted the claims are not true, but that she didn’t want arguments over them to distract from #MeToo.

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything,” she says. “I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

“I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically. I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real (#MeToo) movement.”

Meanwhile, Anderson Davis, who starred in her video for “Thinking of You”, insisted the “Roar” hitmaker was nothing but professional when they worked together – calling Kloss’ claims a “smear job” in a post on Instagram days after Kloss went public.

“I read an article regarding the male model’s thoughts and what he had claimed Katy Perry had done to him.” Davis wrote. “What I can tell you is my personal experience and it was nothing but positive. Katy was extremely inspiring, sweet, darling, professional on set and off the few times that we ran into each other.”