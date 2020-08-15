Kaizer Chiefs extend Absa Premiership lead with stunning comeback win over Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs stormed back to score three goals in

five minutes and defeat Polokwane City 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, which

stretched their Absa Premiership lead to six points.

Relegation-threatened

Polokwane looked set to remain a bogey side for Chiefs when goals by

Lesiba Nku and captain Jabu Maluleke gave them a two-goal advantage on

61 minutes.

But the league leaders staged a stunning recovery and

goals from Zimbabwean Willard Katsande, Kenyan Anthony Akumu and Serb

Samir Nurkovic earned them three points.

Strong-finishing Chiefs

squandered a chance to increase their lead in stoppage when Daniel

Cardoso slammed a penalty against the crossbar with goalkeeper Cyril

Chibwe beaten.

The thrilling triumph lifted Chiefs to 52 points,

six more than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one

match less.

Man of the match Nurkovic, who joined the Soweto club

last year after many seasons with Slovak second division outfits,

hailed the mental strength of the team.

“I am so happy because this was a very important win and I put our success down to the mental strength of the squad.

“There is also fantastic fighting spirit among the players and we never accepted that it was a lost cause when two goals behind.

Nurkovic unconcerned about Golden Boot

“We have six more league fixtures and now we turn our attention to Bloemfontein Celtic, who we play Wednesday.”

Nurkovic

added that winning the league was all that mattered and he was not

concerned about his chances of winning the Premiership Golden Boot

award.

His winning goal against Polokwane raised his league tally

for the season to 13, just one less than leader Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.

While Chiefs are favoured to

succeed Sundowns as champions, Polokwane slipped to second last after

failing to enhance a record of only one loss to Chiefs in seven

meetings.

Chiefs’ dramatic comeback in Pretoria atoned for dull

Absa Premiership fare elsewhere with three other matches producing just one

goal and minimal excitement.

The lone goal came from Ashley du

Preez in Pretoria and enabled Stellenbosch to edge higher-placed Golden

Arrows 1-0 and all but ensure their safety.

A brilliant Ricardo

Goss save from Mhango helped Bidvest Wits force a 0-0 draw in

Johannesburg against third-place Pirates, who trail Chiefs by 10 points.

The

other goalless stalemate was in Pretoria between strugglers AmaZulu and

Baroka, leaving both sides just one point above Polokwane.