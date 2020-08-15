Kaizer Chiefs extend Absa Premiership lead with stunning comeback win over Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs stormed back to score three goals in
five minutes and defeat Polokwane City 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, which
stretched their Absa Premiership lead to six points.
Relegation-threatened
Polokwane looked set to remain a bogey side for Chiefs when goals by
Lesiba Nku and captain Jabu Maluleke gave them a two-goal advantage on
61 minutes.
But the league leaders staged a stunning recovery and
goals from Zimbabwean Willard Katsande, Kenyan Anthony Akumu and Serb
Samir Nurkovic earned them three points.
Strong-finishing Chiefs
squandered a chance to increase their lead in stoppage when Daniel
Cardoso slammed a penalty against the crossbar with goalkeeper Cyril
Chibwe beaten.
The thrilling triumph lifted Chiefs to 52 points,
six more than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one
match less.
Man of the match Nurkovic, who joined the Soweto club
last year after many seasons with Slovak second division outfits,
hailed the mental strength of the team.
“I am so happy because this was a very important win and I put our success down to the mental strength of the squad.
“There is also fantastic fighting spirit among the players and we never accepted that it was a lost cause when two goals behind.
Nurkovic unconcerned about Golden Boot
“We have six more league fixtures and now we turn our attention to Bloemfontein Celtic, who we play Wednesday.”
Nurkovic
added that winning the league was all that mattered and he was not
concerned about his chances of winning the Premiership Golden Boot
award.
His winning goal against Polokwane raised his league tally
for the season to 13, just one less than leader Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.
While Chiefs are favoured to
succeed Sundowns as champions, Polokwane slipped to second last after
failing to enhance a record of only one loss to Chiefs in seven
meetings.
Chiefs’ dramatic comeback in Pretoria atoned for dull
Absa Premiership fare elsewhere with three other matches producing just one
goal and minimal excitement.
The lone goal came from Ashley du
Preez in Pretoria and enabled Stellenbosch to edge higher-placed Golden
Arrows 1-0 and all but ensure their safety.
A brilliant Ricardo
Goss save from Mhango helped Bidvest Wits force a 0-0 draw in
Johannesburg against third-place Pirates, who trail Chiefs by 10 points.
The
other goalless stalemate was in Pretoria between strugglers AmaZulu and
Baroka, leaving both sides just one point above Polokwane.