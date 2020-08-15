Joe Manganiello Takes ‘The Sleepover’ Co-Stars for Night Out at Beloved Childhood Restaurant

Netflix

The ‘True Blood’ actor treats the cast members of his new movie for a celebration night out at his childhood favorite restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.

“True Blood” star Joe Manganiello was so thrilled to be back in Boston, Massachusetts shooting his new Netflix movie, “The Sleepover“, he took the cast out for a meal at his favourite childhood restaurant.

The actor spent every summer growing up hanging out with relatives in and around the city and he became such a regular at the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, the owners have his portrait hanging above their banquet table.

So, when it came to celebrating with castmates like Malin Akerman and Ken Marino, he knew just where to take them.

“I took the cast and a bunch of my family out one night to the Kowloon and I know the family that owns it,” Joe tells “Live With Kelly & Ryan“. “They sent us home with Polynesian glasses and T-shirts and hats and things. It was a blast.”

And Joe recommends the Flaming Pu Pu Platter to anyone planning a trip to the restaurant, adding, “There are, like, these pork strips with the pink Ah-so Sauce around the side, these great chicken wings, but what they’re really known for are these fried shrimps… and they have this duck sauce… It’s amazing.”