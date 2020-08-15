Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo By

© . FILE PHOTO: Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi meets his Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM () – The U.N. Security Council’s decision not to extend an arms embargo on Iran will lead to further Middle East instability, Israel’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
“The extremist regime in Iran doesn’t just finance terrorism: it takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool. This behaviour represents a danger to regional and international stability,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.
