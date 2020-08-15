Iran’s president says Emirates made ‘huge mistake’ in Israel deal By

© . FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York
() – The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday.
He warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.” The UAE-Israel agreement, announced on Thursday, is seen as a strategic boost for the UAE’s regional and global standing.
