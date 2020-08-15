Interviews with 20+ founders and investors provide an inside look at Y Combinator's virtual W20 Demo Day, which saw some companies lower their target valuations (Biz Carson/Protocol)

Biz Carson / Protocol:
Interviews with 20+ founders and investors provide an inside look at Y Combinator’s virtual W20 Demo Day, which saw some companies lower their target valuations — It was four weeks before Y Combinator’s scheduled March 2020 Demo Day, and the pressure was on Helena Merk as she tried to pivot her startup idea ahead of the big pitch.
