Interview with India's Nikhil Pahwa, the founding editor of MediaNama who pushed against Facebook's Free Basics, on heavy-handed state control of the internet (Will Oremus/OneZero )

Interview with India’s Nikhil Pahwa, the founding editor of MediaNama who pushed against Facebook’s Free Basics, on heavy-handed state control of the internet — “It’s almost like we have China envy.” — Six years before India shook the global internet by banning TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps …
Will Oremus / OneZero :