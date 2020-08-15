Interview with Facebook AI's Mike Schroepfer, Yann LeCun, and Jerome Pesenti discussing their efforts to use computer vision to combat toxic content on Facebook (Mark Sullivan/Fast Company)

Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
Interview with Facebook AI’s Mike Schroepfer, Yann LeCun, and Jerome Pesenti discussing their efforts to use computer vision to combat toxic content on Facebook — Advancements in AI have dramatically improved the company’s ability to identify written hate speech.
