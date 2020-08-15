Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s Happily Ever After With Husband Cooke Maroney

Spending some time thinking about what she’d want in a forever partner, Jennifer Lawrence came up with an actual list. And we have to admit, it’s relatable AF.

“Somebody that has the same taste in reality TV,” she detailed to Vanity Fair in 2014, her preferred viewing including Shark Tank, Real Housewives, Dance Moms and Intervention. And somebody not afraid to, uh, let loose with some of life’s imperfections, a partner, as she put it, who “isn’t afraid to fart in front of me [rather] than to have big, passionate love. [Those relationships] are deeper because you can be your true self with somebody, and somebody can be their true self with you.”

Most of all, she summed up, she’d like a peacekeeper type. “I don’t like fighting, and I find argumentative people the most annoying people on the planet,” she noted. “Like, why do you still want to be fighting? It’s just unattractive.”