Independence Day Stickers: How to download WhatsApp Stickers and send

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15 this year and it is the time when people start looking for quotes and messages to greet their friends and family.

Usually, people send quotes and emoticons as greetings, however, there are a few who look for something different and if you are one of them, WhatsApp Independence Day stickers are a good option to go with.

In this how to guide, we will tell you how to download and send Independence Day Stickers using WhatsApp.

Pre-requisites:

Latest version of WhatsApp

Working internet connectivity



Steps to download and send Independence Day Stickers



1. Head to Google Play Store on Android smartphones



2. Search for Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers and download the one you like



3. After this, open the downloaded sticker pack by tapping on Open button on Play Store



4. Choose the Sticker pack you want to add and tap on Add to WhatsApp button



5. Confirm by tapping on Add button again



6. After this, the stickers will be added to WhatsApp



7. Now, head to WhatsApp and open Stickers section from any chat window



8. Look for the sticker pack you have added’



9. Tap on any sticker to send



You can also create custom WhatsApp Stickers and to read more about it, click

here.