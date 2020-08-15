How to watch the Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow: Stream the virtual benefit live from anywhere

The very first annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow takes place this weekend live from Los Angeles on a screen near you. Full of music performances, appearances by pop culture influencers, and even a live celebrity auction, the 12-hour event is dedicated to fundraising for the Know Your Rights Camp. Kerwin Frost is aiming to raise $5 million dollars during the benefit which will go towards the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities in several ways, including through youth daycamps, a legal defense fund, and also a pandemic relief fund.

Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow: When and where

The Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow goes live on Sunday, August 16 at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST. You’ll be able to watch the benefit on a few different platforms, including via the Kerwin Frost YouTube Channel, on TikTok and on Twitch. Links will be made available on the Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow website on Sunday morning. If you’re having trouble accessing these sites due to a location restriction in your area, you may need to look into one of these best VPN services.

How to watch Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow live stream

The first annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow is being broadcast live via YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok Live, which means you have a variety of options to watch the benefit this Sunday via either on your phone, your smart TV, your tablet, or your computer. You can find direct links to watch on these platforms via the Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow website once the show begins.

Then again, if you’re having trouble watching the benefit, you may need to look into a VPN service. Certain sites can be blocked due to your location but a VPN lets you change your location virtually so you can access more content like the Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, but there are plenty of cheap VPN services to choose from.