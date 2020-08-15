Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: I’m ‘doing a lot better’

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. seems to have avoided a more serious injury despite suffering a neck strain against the Pacers on Friday night.

Jones had to be placed on a stretcher and taken off the court after colliding with Indiana’s Goga Bitadze during a hard screen. The 23-year-old laid flat on his stomach with limited movement on the hardwood for several minutes before being stretchered off.

“Just a little sore,” Jones told reporters on Saturday in regards to his feeling after the injury, per the Heat. “All in all I’m doing a lot better… we’re going day by day right now.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also indicated that Jones dodged a more serious injury after an MRI, CT scan and concussion test revealed a neck strain.

“Thank goodness he has what he has today,” Spoelstra said, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Jones indicated that he is hopeful to play in Miami’s first-round playoff series against the Pacers.