Harvey Weinstein to Wait Until December for His Los Angeles Extradition

WENN

While serving a 23-year sentence in New York on rape conviction, the disgraced movie mogul is expected to stand trial for five felony sex crime charges filed against him in the City of Angels.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will remain behind bars in New York until at least December (20) after having his Los Angeles extradition hearing adjourned.

The convicted rapist is currently serving a 23-year sentence in the Big Apple, but prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking his transferral to stand trial for five felony sex crime charges filed against him earlier this year.

The counts include forcible rape and sexual penetration by use of force, and are based on the accounts of three women following separate incidents which allegedly occurred in 2010 and 2013.

Weinstein made a virtual appearance from Wende Correctional Facility before New York Judge Kenneth Case on Friday, August 14, but the hearing was brief as proceedings were postponed until 11 December, after officials at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reached an undisclosed agreement with members of the producer’s legal team, reports TheWrap.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, previously vowed to fight the extradition request amid concerns for his client’s health after battling the coronavirus in March.

The 68-year-old, who has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, faces up to 29 years in prison if found guilty in the Los Angeles trial.