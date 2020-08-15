Happy Hunger Games: May You Find These 25 Franchise Secrets to Be Ever In Your Favor

19. Aside from the main trio, the most coveted role in the franchise was arguably Finnick Odair, with many high-profile actors in the running for the Catching Fire role. Before Sam Claflin ultimately nabbed it, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer and Taylor Kitsch were reportedly in the mix.

20. At one point, reports surfaced that Robert Pattinson was in talks to play Finnick, though he later shot down the rumors in the most Robert Pattinson way.

“I woke up this morning and saw all these things about me being cast in The Hunger Games. I was kind of curious for a second,” he told USA Today. “So I called my agent. My agent was like, ‘No…no one’s going to offer you that part.'”

21. Given his physical description in the books—muscular, athletic and handsome—Claflin underwent four months of training to play Finnick.

“From the moment I set foot in Atlanta, they had me at the gym, working out twice a day,” he told Teen Vogue. “As for my diet, I think I’ve eaten more chickens than there are in the world. [Laughs] I would eat chicken and asparagus for lunch and dinner, and for breakfast I’d have an omelet and oatmeal. And I had that every day for four months.”