GWS Giants QLD Firebirds get first draw of 2020 season, West Coast Fever beat Collingwood

There were two thrilling Super Netball games on Saturday with the Firebirds and Giants finishing in a draw and just one point deciding the Fever’s win over Collingwood.

The Queensland Firebirds and GWS Giants were locked in a see-sawing affair that saw both teams exchange the lead after each quarter.

At Brisbane’s Nissan Arena the deadlock was unable to be broken with the match concluding 61-61 for the first draw of the season..

It was the first competition points for the Firebirds who are still yet to claim their maiden win this year.

Jo Harten and Tara Hinchliffe of Firebirds in action (Getty)

“Can you believe it?!” Nine commentator Sue Gaudion said during the broadcast.

“No time-on will be played. What an extraordinary performance from both sides. They both deserved to win that game.”

Firebirds defender Kim Jenner and Giants wing attack Kiera Austin were standouts in the encounter. Jenner had six gains and four intercepts while Austin’s move to goal attack led to a scoring spree in the third quarter (five goals).

“It’s probably a game where we should have started a bit stronger,” Austin said.

“It’s disappointing (to draw) in the rounds because you want that win but I would have liked to play a few more minutes to seal the deal.

“I think we had it in us.”

Firebirds’ Romelda Aiken was in fine shooting form for the Queenslanders, nailing 49 goals at 89 percent accuracy.

“It’s very disappointing we couldn’t cement it there at the end,” Jenner said.

“We 100 per cent could have taken that win but there’s so many positive to come out.”

Kiera Austin of Ginats against Firebirds (Getty)

In the earlier match, West Coast Fever hung on in a frantic finish to defeat Collingwood Magpies in Brisbane 63-62 in Verty Charles’ 100th game.

The Magpies had a chance to level the scores in the last moments however goal attack Gabrielle Sinclair couldn’t convert the super shot.

Courtney Bruce was returning from a back injury and was pivotal in West Coast’s narrow victory.

“As a defensive unit we knew we could win ball and we had to win ball,” Fever skipper Bruce said.

“I thrive off those moments. I want to be a game changer.”

Collingwood coach Rob Wright said his side should have sealed a win earlier in the match instead of leaving it so late.

“It doesn’t come down to that last shot. At the end of the day our start caused us real problems,” he said.