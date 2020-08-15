Good Stablecoin Rules in the EU Pave the Way for CBDCs and a Digital Euro By Cointelegraph

Good Stablecoin Rules in the EU Pave the Way for CBDCs and a Digital Euro



While Facebook’s Libra project might have shaken the United States government the most, the aftershocks were felt all over the world. The European Union was no exception: The publication of the first Libra white paper in 2019 led to the acknowledgment that the EU was not prepared for what appeared to be the first global stablecoin that would have a direct effect on the European financial market, retail payments and its overall economy.

In the words of both the European Council and the European Commission (the EU’s supreme political body and executive arm, respectively), “No global ’stablecoin’ arrangement should begin operation in the European Union until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks have been adequately identified and addressed.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph