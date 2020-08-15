Gold Coast Titans skipper Kevin Proctor sent off for biting incident in loss to Sharks

Titans forward Kevin Proctor was sensationally sent off for biting Sharks star Shaun Johnson late in Cronulla’s 30-18 win over the Gold Coast.

Proctor became the first player in NRL history to be sent off for biting in his 250th NRL match and was the second player this year to be given his marching orders.

The Titans forward and Johnson came together when Proctor hit the ball up in the second half with scores locked at 12-all, as the Titans surprised Cronulla with their free-flowing attack.

Johnson’s arm made contact with Proctor’s mouth as he finished the tackle and the Sharks five-eighth immediately screamed out.

Both sides came into a scuffle with teammates unsure as to what had happened between the two Kiwi Test teammates.

Proctor’s mouth comes in contact with Johnson’s arm. (Fox)

Upon review, it quickly became clear Proctor had bitten Johnson leaving referee Henry Peranara with no choice but to send the Titans captain straight off.

“Extraordinary!” remarked Fox Sports Dan Ginnane. “A send-off! It’s so rare, and for a bite!

“The refs are certain that the claims for are legit, the replays would suggest that Proctor has a big problem. “

Johnson could be heard gesturing to Proctor at centre field as Peranara handed down his verdict.

“You were choking me? you were chocking me? Whose a f–king sook?” Johnson said in disbelief to Proctor’s protestations.

NRL great Braith Anasta was also in shock after witnessing the incident.

“It’s clear as day, a definite bite there from Proctor,” Anasta said.

Shaun Johnson speaking to the referee. (Getty)

“Shaun Johnson wasn’t sure what to do, I’m pretty sure these two guys have played test footy together and they’re probably mates off the field.

“So Shaun Johnson put in quite a predicament there. But it was there for everyone to see. Proctor is gone.”

Speaking after the match, Johnson denied anything happened between himself and Proctor.

“Nothing happened, let’s just leave it at that,” Johnson said at full-time. “We were both heated in the middle of the game, I was a bit high on him.

“Whatever happened, happened and we’re still mates. He’s been a great player for so long. It doesn’t do Kevin justice to speak about this and I’ve loved playing with him at international level.”

Mal Meninga, the Titans head of culture, said the incident was totally out of character.

“You can’t defend it, it’s on TV, its in colour,” Meninga said on Fox Sports. “But it’s certainly out of character. His only had one charge before…so it’s going to be an interesting week in front of him.”

Titans shock Sharks early

Johnson also confirmed he would not provide evidence at Proctor’s impending judiciary charge.

Proctor was reportedly spotted in tears in the dressing room after the match.

“We’re just seeing shots of Kevin in the sheds in tears,” Yvonne Sampson added.

“Looking at the reaction from Kevin Proctor, he’s obviously very emotional and upset.

“He did the right thing. He went out and tried to smooth it out with Shaun. Shaun by his own words said it was fine.”

The incident came at the worst time for the Titans – with Justin Holbrook’s men giving the Sharks plenty of trouble with their attack and the scores locked at 12-all.

After Proctor was sent, the Sharks capitalised with tries to Sione Katoa, Wade Graham, and Jack Williams to steal the win.

The result was also compounded by injuries to Jai Arrow and Dale Copley for the Titans.

Arrow injured his shoulder before the break while Copley went off with a suspected pectoral injury.