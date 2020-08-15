Fortnite to Add Joker, Poison Ivy in The Last Laugh Bundle

Fortnite players who are fans of the DC Universe will soon be able to play as The Joker and Poison Ivy, in addition to the Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman skins that have returned to the in-game Item Shop.

The Last Laugh Bundle, which will roll out on November 17, is a villain-themed package that includes skins for The Joker and Poison Ivy, as well as the new Midas Rex outfit for Fortnite antagonist Midas. Purchasing the bundle will also give players access to the Laugh Riot Back Bling, Bad Joke Pickaxe, The Joker’s Revenge Pickaxe, and the Pick a Card Emote, in addition to 1,000 V-Bucks.

The bundle is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and will arrive just in time for the holiday season releases of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, as Fortnite is currently taken down from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, developer Epic Games said that it will soon share how mobile players will be able to buy the bundle.

Batman, Harley Quinn, Catwoman skins return

The previously offered Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman skins have also returned for a limited time to the Fortnite Item Shop, giving players another chance of acquiring the DC outfits.

Wear the Cowl ???? The Caped Crusader Bundle is back. Get the Batman Comic Book Outfit, the Dark Knight Movie Outfit, Batman Pickaxe and the Batwing Glider! pic.twitter.com/4sHf4T1Z8o — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

The return of these skins, as well as the announcement for The Last Laugh Bundle, comes just ahead of DC Fandome, a virtual, 24-hour event starting on August 22.

Rocksteady Studios will share details on a new Suicide Squad video game at DC Fandome, so there will be more of Harley Quinn soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

























