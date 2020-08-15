First Litecoin-Native Visa Debit Card Is Being Launched By Cointelegraph

First Litecoin-Native Visa Debit Card Is Being Launched
The first (LTC) native Visa (NYSE:) debit card is being launched by BlockCard.
Charlie Lee told Cointelegraph this is their second attempt at the endeavour as the previous one failed: “We previously worked with LitePay on a debit card but that failed when LitePay went out of business.”
