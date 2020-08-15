Ethereum Price Hits 2-Year High as ETH Futures Open Interest Tops $1.5B By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Price Hits 2-Year High as ETH Futures Open Interest Tops $1.5B
Today the price of Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) hit a two-year high according to data from crypto trading terminal Crryptowatch. Despite the breakout to $445, open interest on ETH futures remains steady at a new record high of $1.5 billion.
The record high open interest on ETH futures hints that traders remain bullish and further gains could be seen over the coming days.
