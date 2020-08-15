Erdogan says Turkey ‘will not back down’ in East Med standoff By

© . FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul
ISTANBUL () – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey will not back down to threats of sanctions nor to incursions on its claimed territory in the Mediterranean Sea, where it is in a standoff with Greece.
“We will never bow to banditry on our continental shelf. We will not back down against the language of sanctions and threats,” Erdogan said. The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship will continue energy exploration until Aug. 23, he added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.