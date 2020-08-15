EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $3.4739 by 11:13 (15:13 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 16.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.2007B, or 0.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.2603 to $3.4739 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.11%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.9820B or 3.75% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.8883 to $3.4739 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 84.88% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,801.6 on the .com Index, up 0.92% on the day.

was trading at $433.12 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.71%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $217.9545B or 58.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $48.5613B or 13.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.