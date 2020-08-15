Elvis Presley’s Graceland to Livestream Candlelight Vigil on Anniversary of His Death

Instagram

The estate of the late music icon is going to mark the anniversary of his death with a candlelight vigil livestream from his historic mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

More than 700 fans of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley are expected to gather outside of his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee to mark the anniversary of his death on Sunday (16Aug20).

The event has been pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but devotees of the late “Hound Dog” hitmaker are still plotting to flock to the location as part of the annual tradition.

Every year in mid-August, thousands of Presley devotees from around the world descend on the Graceland tourist attraction, carrying candles as they walk past his grave at the mansion where he died in 1977.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the venue has limited the number of people who will be allowed to attend the vigil in person, in observance of safety precautions and social distancing protocols.

According to Alicia Dean, marketing, promotions and events specialist at Graceland, 720 spots have been reserved for fans to attend the Saturday vigil in person, and all have been filled

The event also will be live-streamed on Graceland’s web page and can be viewed here.