Educating Congress on Tech Is The Next Frontier for This Blockchain Caucus Co-Chair By Cointelegraph

Educating Congress on Tech Is The Next Frontier for This Blockchain Caucus Co-Chair
“I remember watching the hearings before the Energy and Commerce Committee with Mark Zuckerberg, and it was clear that a lot of my colleagues didn’t really know a lot about technology,” recalls U.S. Representative Darren Soto.
When Soto (D-FL) speaks about technology, it sounds personal. He references space launches at Cape Canaveral, which lies adjacent to his district, Florida’s 9th. It is, he mentions, also home to Disney World and Universal, which have made it a major hub for virtual reality as well as vacationers.
