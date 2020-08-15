donald trump brother robert trump dead after hospitalisation

US President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump , a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night (US Eastern ) after being hospitalised in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

A file photo of Robert Trump, left, and his older brother US President Donald Trump at an event in New York. (AP)

The youngest of the Trump siblings remained close to the 74-year-old president and, as recently as June, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece , Mary.

Robert Trump had reportedly been hospitalised in the intensive care unit for several days that same month.

Both longtime businessmen, Robert and Donald had strikingly different personalities. Donald Trump once described his younger brother as “much quieter and easygoing than I am,” and “the only guy in my life whom I ever call ‘honey.'”

Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organisation.

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalised in New York, the White House confirmed. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“When he worked in the Trump Organisation, he was known as the nice Trump,” Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. “Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem.”

He avoided the limelight during his elder brother’s presidency, having retired to the Hudson Valley. But he described himself as a big supporter of the White House run in a 2016 interview with the New York Post.

“I support Donald one thousand per cent,” Robert Trump said.