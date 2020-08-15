Does the PS5 DualSense use USB-C for charging?

Best answer: Yes. One of the features that Sony has confirmed for the PS5 DualSense controller is USB-C charging. This means you’ll be able to charge it much faster than the DualShock 4, which used the now-aging Micro-USB standard.

PS5 DualSense Will the PS5 DualSense controller use USB-C for charging?

Sony has released bits of information about the PS5 and its accompanying controller, the DualSense. Among the many new features this controller brings is USB-C charging. Paired with a larger battery, that means it’ll be quicker to charge and it will last longer than the DualShock 4.

The DualSense is part of a full lineup of PS5 accessories slated to launch alongside the console in Holiday 2020.

PS5 DualSense Improved feedback

DualSense improvements don’t stop there since it also appears to use haptic feedback technology. Haptic feedback allows for different levels of tension in the triggers and thumbsticks, providing more accurate feeling if characters are using a weapon or traversing difficult terrain. This is far more sophisticated than the simple rumble motors in the DualShock 4.

The Xbox One controller uses a version of this technology in its triggers to offer resistance in games like the Forza series. The DualSense also offers adaptive triggers, which can provide varying levels of tension. PS5 games like Astro’s Playroom will use it to offer the feeling of different surfaces, while games like Deathloop and Horizon Forbidden West can use this new feedback to provide unique sensations for different weapons.

PS5 DualSense Will the DualShock 4 be compatible with the PS5?

Sony has confirmed that the DualShock 4 can be used with the PS5. It can only be used with backward compatible PS4 and PSVR games, however, so you’ll be required to use the DualSense when playing PS5 games.