Disney+ will show a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special on Wookiee Life Day

Do you have celebration plans for Wookiee Life Day? According to Disney, it’s the galaxy’s “most cheerful and magical holiday,” so on November 17, the company will celebrate the event on Disney+ with a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special. Set immediately after The Rise of Skywalker, Rey and BB-8 go on a journey through the nine-film timeline that promises to give screen time to goodies and baddies current and past. Except it’s all done in Lego, so painted tongues will be firmly in plastic cheeks.

I’ve been a huge fan of the more irreverent take that Lego brings to the Star Wars universe since the cut scenes in Lego Star Wars II—whose heart wouldn’t melt when Darth Vader whips out a Polaroid to prove to Luke that he’s really his dad? And the more recent Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures stands head and shoulders above Star Wars Resistance, at least to this middle-aged nerd.

All of this gives me faith that this new special won’t suck. The original Star Wars Holiday Special is widely reviled by fans as the single worst thing to have come from that far, far away galaxy. It was a TV special aired in 1978, long before George Lucas’ swashbuckling in space had become the cultural behemoth we know today. The plot involves Han and Chewie visiting Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day, where apparently they meet his dad (called Itchy) and his son (called Lumpy). I say “apparently” because it never aired in the UK where I grew up, so I was mercifully spared as a child and I’ve never quite had a big enough masochistic streak to track down a copy in the decades that have followed.

Obviously, none of it is canon, but then neither are the Lego Star Wars adventures, so continuity be damned.