Disney+ themed Ooshies coming to Woolworths

Woolworths is set to release a new line of Disney+ branded Ooshies on August 26.

For each purchase of $30, whether in store or online, customers will be entitled to collect one of the specially themed figurines.

Woolworths is set to release a new line of Disney+ branded Ooshies on August 26. (Woolworths/Disney+)

For each purchase of $30, whether in store or online, customers will be entitled to collect one of the specially themed figurines. (Woolworths/Disney+)

The Disney+ Ooshies will feature a range of characters from the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar franchises.

Characters include Elsa from Frozen , Captain Marvel of the Avengers franchise fame, Woody from Toy Story and the Mandalorian, from the eponymous Star Wars series.

Stocks are limited however, and the launch of the new figurines in Victoria is expected to be delayed until current lockdown conditions are eased.

The release of Disney+ Ooshies marks the first characters from its various cinematics franchise have been available in a single collection.

Ooshies have been a remarkable success story for the supermarket giant, with some items selling for serious money.

The Disney+ Ooshies will feature a range of characters from the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar franchises. (Woolworths/Disney+)

Stocks are limited however, and the launch of the new figurines in Victoria is expected to be delayed until current lockdown conditions are eased. (Woolworths/Disney+)

Hundreds of advertisements were posted on sights such as Gumtree and eBay asking for tens of thousands of dollars for rare gold versions of the toys with many more than willing to pay.