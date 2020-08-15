Did Ammika Harris Shade Chris Brown for Not Marrying Her? See Her Post!

Instagram/WENN

Due to her post on Instagram Stories, some people have started blaming the social media star because she decided to have a baby with the Grammy-winning singer.

–

It looks like people have started to get an idea what’s happening between Ammika Harris and Chris Brown. As rumors that the on-and-off couple is facing troubles in paradise continue to swirl on the Internet, the former has recently shared on Instagram Stories a post that makes a lot of people speculate what kind of trouble they currently have.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Blasian social media star wrote, “I’m at the ‘don’t talk to me unless you wanna wife me’ stage.” It made most people convinced that their relationship is on the rocks because CB doesn’t want to take their relationship to the next stage.

<br />

Some people are blaming Ammika for that though, considering that she decided to have a premarital baby with the singer. “Y’all don’t feel this way before y’all have a baby ?? I’m confused,” one said. “Why she gotta cry anywhere after giving you a whole Child. Damn grow up! But this is why we have to stop having babies for them ladies. Rich or not, nothing makes you feel worse than this,” another similarly wrote.

“You should’ve had that energy BEFORE you had his baby ma’am,” one other echoed the sentiment, as a number of people pointed out that he’d rather marry Rihanna than Ammika. “Facts….He still waiting for Rih Rih like we waitin for her album tho,” someone said.

Rumors of their troubled relationship sparked in late last month, when fans noticed that CB had unfollowed all of her followings on Instagram except for his daughter, Royalty. This could be a business motive instead of personal one, until Ammika decided to share a cryptic post on Instagram Stories. She wrote at that time, “MFK TIREEEEEEED!!!!!!” In addition to that, she suspiciously unfollowed the R&B singer on Instagram.