Denver weather: Smoky, hazy and still very hot

Smoke and haze from Colorado’s numerous wildfires will continue to be felt Saturday up and down the Front Range, as the weather remains hot and dry.

Highs in Denver are expected to hit 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The Eastern Plains could see severe storms in the afternoon.

The wildfires led the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment to issue air quality alerts through Saturday evening for much of the Front Range.

“People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion on Saturday,” the alert said.

Smoke and haze to continue today, and continued hot and dry. Chance of severe storms far eastern plains this afternoon #cowx pic.twitter.com/rqyuoPZZ1e — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2020

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real- events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.