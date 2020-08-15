Denver man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for meth distribution

A Denver man was sentenced Friday to 11 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

Nicholas Meyers, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez, according to a U.S. Justice Department, District of Colorado, news release.

Meyers’ sentence will be followed by five years of supervised probation.

From October 2016 to July 2017, Meyers sold 10 ounces of meth and 11 firearms, including an assault rifle, to an undercover federal agent, according to court documents and the sentencing statement.

In 2014, Meyers was convicted of felony menacing, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Meyers was indicted on April 4, 2019, and he pleaded guilty on Sept. 3, 2019, to distribution of meth and a felon in possession of a firearm. The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Division.

“Selling methamphetamine is bad enough, but selling methamphetamine and firearms is a dangerous combination,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, in the release. “The ATF was able to identify Mr. Meyers’ criminal behavior, and with my office was able to stop him from continuing to harm our community.”

