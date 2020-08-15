Debenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation: Sky News By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
LONDON () – Struggling British department store chain has appointed Hilco Capital to draw up contingency plans for possible liquidation of the chain should an attempt to sell the business end in failure, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Debenhams on Tuesday said it would cut a further 2,500 jobs, while taking “all necessary steps” to give the chain every chance of a viable future.
