‘Days of Heaven’ Star Linda Manz Dies of Cancer and Pneumonia

The actress who narrated Terrence Malick’s classic movie is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 58 following her struggles with pneumonia and lung cancer.

Actress Linda Manz has died aged 58.

The star, who as an androgynous teen appeared in movies including “Days of Heaven” and “Out of the Blue“, died on Friday (14Aug20) of pneumonia and lung cancer, according to extended family posting on social media.

Born in New York, Manz was just 15 when she was cast as the narrator of Terrence Malick‘s “Days of Heaven”, with her improvised voiceover largely considered a highlight of the movie.

In 1979, she had the fondly remembered supporting role of Peewee in the hit film “The Wanderers“.

One of its stars, Ken Wahl, wrote of Manz on Facebook following news of her death, “She was great to work with and I’m glad I got to speak with her before she passed.”

Manz’s last starring role was in 1980’s “Out of the Blue”, in which she was directed by and acted alongside Dennis Hopper.