Daniel Kaluuya to Star In and Produce Netflix’s ‘The Upper World’

This adaptation of Femi Fadugba's upcoming debut novel follows Esso, who is caught in a deadly feud upon discovery of his ability to access a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya is set to appear in Netflix’s adaptation of Femi Fadugba’s forthcoming debut novel “The Upper World“.

The 31-year-old “Get Out” actor will be starring in and producing the movie, according to , which is the first instalment in a planned series of young adult novels.

Set in Peckham, London, the story follows Esso, who is caught in a deadly feud, when he discovers he has the ability to access a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future.

Meanwhile, another character, Rhia, is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she’s about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired 15 years earlier, per a synopsis from the outlet.

The novel is set to be released in the U.K. in 2021 and in the United States in 2022.

Kaluuya rose to fame following his lead role in Jordan Peele‘s 2017 horror film “Get Out” – a performance that led to an Oscar nomination – and has since starred in movies including “Widows, “Queen & Slim, and “Black Panther“.