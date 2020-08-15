Damian Lillard named unanimous NBA Player of Seeding Games

Damian Lillard has done everything possible to put the Portland Trail Blazers in a position to make the NBA playoffs, and now he’s being rewarded for his efforts.
Lillard was unanimously named NBA Player of the Seeding Games, the league announced on Saturday ahead of Portland’s play-in match against the Memphis Grizzlies.
In the bubble, Lillard is averaging 37.6 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Blazers entered the season resumption with a 29-37 record, and Lillard led Portland to a 6-2 record in Orlando.
The NBA All-Seeding Games First Team was announced and includes Lillard, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, James Harden and T.J. Warren. The Second Team includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Kristaps Porzingis, Caris LeVert and Michael Porter Jr.
Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams won Coach of the Seeding Games.
