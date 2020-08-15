Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans start time, results, news for 2020 round 14

The Sharks will run out 1-17 four their clash with the Titans with only a slight alteration to the side John Morris named on Tuesday.

Scott Sorensen comes into the starting line-up, with Toby Rudolf dropping to the interchange bench.

Bryson Goodwin and Briton Nikora have both come out of the 19-man squad for the Sharks.

CRONULLA SHARKS

1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Siosifa Talakai, 12. Wade Graham, 15. Scott Sorensen | INTERCHANGE: 13. Toby Rudolf, 14. Connor Tracey, 16. Jack Williams, 17. Royce Hunt

The Titans of course have a late change with winger Phillip Sami to be replaced by Corey Thompson on the right wing.

Sami picked up a knee injury in Round 12, but managed to play in the win over the Cowboys last weekend.