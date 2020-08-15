Covid-19 Vaccine Hopes, Fed Stimulus Lift S,P 500 Towards New Record By .com

By Jesse Cohen
.com – Stocks on Wall Street on Friday, with the S,amp;P 500 closing the week within striking distance of its February record highs thanks to optimism about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and massive U.S. stimulus.
The declined less than 0.1% to finish at 3,372, while the lost 0.21% to end the day at 11,019.
The meanwhile gained 34 points, or 0.12%, and settled at 27,931.
Wall Street’s major stock indexes all clinched weekly gains despite Friday’s muted trading action.
The S,amp;P 500 added 0.64% for the week, its third straight weekly gain. The Dow advanced 1.8% this week – its second straight weekly gain. The techheavy Nasdaq lagged, climbing 0.1% this week.
At current levels, the benchmark S,amp;P 500 index is now about 0.6% shy of its February 19 all-time high. The index has rallied nearly 54% from an intraday low set on March 23, when coronavirus-related lockdowns shocked the stock market.
