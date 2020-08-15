Covid-19 Vaccine Hopes, Fed Stimulus Lift S,P 500 Towards New Record By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


By Jesse Cohen

.com – Stocks on Wall Street on Friday, with the S,amp;P 500 closing the week within striking distance of its February record highs thanks to optimism about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and massive U.S. stimulus.

The declined less than 0.1% to finish at 3,372, while the lost 0.21% to end the day at 11,019.

The meanwhile gained 34 points, or 0.12%, and settled at 27,931.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes all clinched weekly gains despite Friday’s muted trading action.

The S,amp;P 500 added 0.64% for the week, its third straight weekly gain. The Dow advanced 1.8% this week – its second straight weekly gain. The techheavy Nasdaq lagged, climbing 0.1% this week.

At current levels, the benchmark S,amp;P 500 index is now about 0.6% shy of its February 19 all-time high. The index has rallied nearly 54% from an intraday low set on March 23, when coronavirus-related lockdowns shocked the stock market.

To see more of .com’s weekly comics, visit: http://www..com/analysis/comics

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR