Covid-19: SA’s recovery rate increases to almost 80%, total fatalities now at 11 556

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 579 140.

More than 280 new deaths were recorded in the past hours.

The country’s recovery rate has increased to 79%.

A further 286 Covid-19-related deaths have taken the country’s death rate up to 11 556, according to the latest statistics released by the Department of Health. The recovery rate has increased further to almost 80%.

A quarter of the latest deaths were recorded in Gauteng (72), followed by 54 in KwaZulu-Natal and 42 in the Eastern Cape. Twenty cases were recorded in the Free State, 26 in North West, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 in the Northern Cape and 28 in the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased by 6 275, bringing the country’s total to 579 140.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 79%, which translates to 461 734 recovered cases, an increase from the previous day’s 76%. It is above the global recovery rate of nearly 63%.

South Africa remains fifth globally in terms of Covid-19 cases worldwide. The US is in top spot with more than 5.3 million cases and nearly 170 000 fatalities, followed by Brazil (3.2 million cases and 105 490 fatalities), India (2.5 million cases and 49 036 fatalities), and Russia (almost 911 000 cases and 15 467 fatalities).